The Green Bay Packers travelled to the City of Brotherly Love for a Sunday Night Football matchup that became one to remember. Green Bay met the Philadelphia Eagles and held their own against the NFL’s best team, but ultimately lost 40-33.

Aaron Rodgers left the game in the third quarter with an oblique injury, after going 11/16 for 140 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jordan Love replaced him at quarterback and went 6/9 for 113 yards and a touchdown pass to Christian Watson.

But the real story of the game was the Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Hurts dominated the Packers on the ground, rushing for 103 yards in the first quarter alone. Hurts had a record-setting game, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history with over 125 passing yards and over 125 rushing yards in the first half. He also surpassed Michael Vick on the Philadelphia Eagles’ franchise record for single-game rushing yards for a quarterback. In total, the Packers run defense allowed 363 total rushing yards, with Hurts’ 157 yards being the fifth-most rushing yards by a quarterback in non-playoff game in the Super Bowl era.

The Eagles started the strong, backed by two Jalen Hurts scrambles on third downs for over 20 yards each. Kenneth Gainwell topped off a 10-play, 75 yard first possession with a four yard touchdown run and the Eagles took the lead.

On the Packers’ first possession of the game, Aaron Rodgers threw his first of two interceptions, this to Josiah Scott on third-and-four. The Eagles regained possession at the Packers 29 yard line and in two plays took a 13-point lead after Jake Elliott missed the point after touchdown.

But Green Bay responded immediately, bolstered by Keisean Nixon’s 38 yard kick off return. Aaron Jones had 39 yards on the ground and through the air, to set up an AJ Dillon 20 yard rushing touchdown. Green Bay cut the Eagles lead to six with 6:40 left in the first quarter.

Green Bay quickly got the ball back after the Eagles attempted a fourth-and-one conversion but failed, giving the Packers the ball at the Philadelphia 37 yard line.

The Packers attempted their own fourth-down conversion, and did so successfully. Aaron Rodgers aired it out to Christian Watson for a 21-yard gain on fourth-and-five to the Philadelphia 11 yard line. Rodgers topped off a 5 play, 37-yard drive with an 11 yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb, which gave Green Bay its first and only lead of the game, 14-13.

Philadelphia closed out an eventful first quarter with a 42-yard scramble by Hurts, and retook the lead on the first play of the second quarter with a two-yard rush from Miles Sanders.

Aaron Rodgers threw his second interception as the Packers were marching down the field to Philadelphia’s 28-yard line. Eagle’s safety Reed Blankenship snagged a Rodgers pass intended for Tyler Davis, and recorded his first career interception. Blankenship came into the game after starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson left with a rib injury.

Update: Safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson (ribs) is now ruled out.

However, the Packers responded with a forced turnover of their own, when Rudy Ford punched the ball out of AJ Brown’s arms, and Quay Walker returned the fumble 63 yards to the Eagles 13 yard line. Aaron Jones ran in for a touchdown, but the score was nullified by an offensive holding on Elgton Jenkins. Two plays later, Rodgers found Jones for a 23-yard touchdown, and thanks to a missed point after touchdown by Mason Crosby, the game was tied at 20 with 7:41 left in the second quarter.

After trading punts, the Eagles retook the lead going into half with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to Quez Watkins. Former Eagle Rasul Douglas was burned on the touchdown, and the Eagles went into halftime up 27-20.

Philadelphia took its largest lead on its first possession of the third quarter on a six-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to AJ Brown. The Packers responded with a 29-yard field goal by Mason Crosby to cut the Eagles’ lead to 34-23.

With 11:11 left in the game, the Eagles scored a 31-yard field goal and went up by 14 points.

After Aaron Rodger’s injured his oblique on the previous series, Jordan Love went under center for Green Bay. He led the Packers on a four-play, 75 yard drive in 2:11, topped off by a 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson. Watson has scored six touchdowns in three weeks.

The Eagles responded with a field-goal and took the 40-30 lead. While the Packers drove down to the Philadelphia 15 yard line on their final possession of the game, they settled for a field goal. Philadelphia recovered the subsequent onside kick and won the game 40-33.

Green Bay drops to 4-8 on the season, while Philadelphia retains it’s top-position in the NFL with a 10-1 record. Next up for Green Bay is the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 4th.