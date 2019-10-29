No deals at deadline for Packers, moves made in house

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is seen before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone with the Packers not making a move.

For the past couple of weeks there was plenty of talk about what general manager Brian Gutekunst could do with the trade deadline approaching.

Bring in a wide receiver to help with depth while Davante Adams was hurt? Add another inside linebacker to help in the run game? How about some added depth for the offensive line?

The answer in the end was the same. Stay the course without giving up assets to bring in new faces.

The trade deadline has come and gone with the #Packers not making a deal. Was no move the right move for Green Bay? — WFRV Sports (@WFRVSports) October 29, 2019

Defensive back Ibraheim Campbell and rookie tight end Jace Sternberger are already back practicing.

Campbell was placed on the physically unable to perform list after he was signed back in early August. Campbell appeared in three games for the Packers last season before he tore his ACL on December 3rd.

GREEN BAY, WI – DECEMBER 02: Josh Jackson #37 of the Green Bay Packers and Ibraheim Campbell #39 tackle Trent Sherfield #16 of the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of a game at Lambeau Field on December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Sternberger, a third round pick out of Texas A&M, was placed on injured reserve after an ankle injury in the final preseason game.

Gutekunst did make some roster moves on Tuesday, but stayed in house for all of them. The Packers released wide receiver Darrius Shepherd and tight end Evan Baylis.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 06: Darrius Shepherd #10 of the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

They also promoted defensive back and kick returner Tremon Smith to the active roster. Smith was claimed off waivers from Houston in September and eventually signed to the practice squad.

Any other moves that follow after the trade deadline will have to involve players that have been released by other teams and placed on waivers. With a 7-1 record to start the season Green Bay finds themselves pretty far down the waiver wire at this point.