GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the offseason construction around Lambeau Field continues, those driving by may have seen some big changes.

Cranes were recently used to take down the video and scoreboards at both ends of the stadium. The old video boards had the main video section, an ad board on each side, and a listing of all the years the team has won a championship.

The expectation is that new video boards will be bigger, with the video section of the boards taking up the entire space of the old ones.

The money for the new video boards for the 2023 season comes from the Packers’ recent stock sale.