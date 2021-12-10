Packers monitor snowfall forecast, possibly needing shovelers at Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers may be needing help shoveling before Sunday’s game due to snowfall projections quickly changing.

Team members say that, while the current forecast does not require shovelers at Lambeau Field, there is a slight chance the actual snowfall may reach a level where assistance is needed.

According to a release, officials will continue to monitor projections to see if help for snow removal will be necessary before the game.

Shoveling at Lambeau Field

The team says they will let everyone know the morning of Saturday, Dec. 11, if they need spirited, hearty shovelers to brave the elements and assist with the process.

Those interested in shoveling are asked to keep an eye on the Packers’ social media platforms Saturday morning to see whether shovelers are needed.

The start time would be scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Fleet Farm Gate on Lambeau Field’s west side.

The football team says shovelers will have to be at least 16-years-old. If you help out, they say pay will be $13 per hour immediately after completion. Shovels will be provided.

