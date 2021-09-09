Packers name seven captains for 2021 season

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers have announced their seven captains for the 2021 season.

Earlier in the day head coach Matt LaFleur said 27 different players received votes to be a captain. Another ten players received ten votes or more.

A while later the team tweeted out the seven players that received the honor to wear the “C” on their jersey starting on Sunday against the Saints.

  • Aaron Roders
  • Davante Adams
  • Marcedes Lewis
  • Jaire Alexander
  • Kenny Clark
  • Adrian Amos
  • Mason Crosby

For quarterback Aaron Rodgers it’s his 11th time being selected as a captain, and third since Matt LaFleur took over as head coach.

