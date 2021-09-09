Packers name seven captains for 2021 season

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers have announced their seven captains for the 2021 season.
Earlier in the day head coach Matt LaFleur said 27 different players received votes to be a captain. Another ten players received ten votes or more.
A while later the team tweeted out the seven players that received the honor to wear the “C” on their jersey starting on Sunday against the Saints.
- Aaron Roders
- Davante Adams
- Marcedes Lewis
- Jaire Alexander
- Kenny Clark
- Adrian Amos
- Mason Crosby
For quarterback Aaron Rodgers it’s his 11th time being selected as a captain, and third since Matt LaFleur took over as head coach.