Packers name seven captains for 2021 season

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers have announced their seven captains for the 2021 season.

Earlier in the day head coach Matt LaFleur said 27 different players received votes to be a captain. Another ten players received ten votes or more.

A while later the team tweeted out the seven players that received the honor to wear the “C” on their jersey starting on Sunday against the Saints.

Aaron Roders

Davante Adams

Marcedes Lewis

Jaire Alexander

Kenny Clark

Adrian Amos

Mason Crosby

For quarterback Aaron Rodgers it’s his 11th time being selected as a captain, and third since Matt LaFleur took over as head coach.