GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Packers announced on Monday that linebacker De’Vondre Campbell has been named as the team’s nomination for the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

According to a release, the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is said to be one of the NFL’s most prestigious honors and is given to a player each year who excels on the field while also demonstrating a passion for creating a positive impact off the field.

Packers team officials say Campbell has demonstrated his character both on and off the field throughout his career, especially through his work with his De’vondre Campbell Family Youth Foundation.

The foundation, founded in 2019, has a mission to empower at-risk youth and families in need through resource distributions, scholarships, educational advancements, mentorship-based programming, and other community-centered events.

In recent years, Campbell and his foundation have held annual youth football camps in his Florida hometown as well as providing $10,000 in teacher supply kits, paper, writing utensils, and classroom supplies to a local Green Bay elementary school

Additionally, Campbell leads an annual Adopt a Family Program which seeks out and aids families that are in need around the holiday season. Officials say that last year, the program donated $50,000 worth of gifts to 25 families in the Green Bay and Minnesota areas. This year the program will be aiming to help out 35 families in need.

“We are honored to nominate De’Vondre for this prestigious award. He does so much work with his foundation, the De’Vondre Campbell Family Youth Foundation, to help families in need through football camps, donations and their Adopt A Family program. We are proud to highlight his dedication to the community and his excellence both on and off the field.” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy

Campbell and his wife, Nicole, have also helped out and led several distribution and volunteer sessions at Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay to help provide those in need with Campbell’s Chunky Soup. In the fall, the pair also volunteered to pack holiday food boxes at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Campbell, along with 31 other nominees from teams around the league will wear a Walter Payton Man of the Year helmet decal throughout the rest of the season and will be recognized for their achievements during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII.

Award nominees will receive a donation of up to $55,000 with the winner receiving a donation of $250,000 to the charity of their choice.

The winner of the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced during the NFL Honors primetime awards special which airs nationally on CBS on Thursday, February 8.

For more information on the award and the nominees, visit the NFL’s website.