Green Bay Packers’ Kenny Clark celebrates his sack during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – A week after the Packers placed nose tackle Kenny Clark on the reserve/Covid list, one of the leaders of the defense is back at practice.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said on Wednesday if Clark cleared all the protocols he could be back to play on Saturday against the Browns.

Clark was voted to his second Pro Bowl on Wednesday and his first as an original selection.