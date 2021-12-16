Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark heads to reserve/Covid list

Green Bay Packers’ Kenny Clark celebrates his sack during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – As Covid issues sweep through the league, the Packers have one new addition to the reserve/Covid list on Thursday, adding nose tackle Kenny Clark to the list.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said the team had one addition today and said it would be all hands on deck to fill his role.

Clark has been a beast this season, putting pressure on quarterbacks every time he’s in the game. So far, he has 42 tackles and 4 sacks.

“TJ Slaton will play a bigger role this coming weekend but that defensive line is going to have to be rock solid,” LaFleur said.

The Packers travel to Baltimore and take on the Ravens this Sunday at 3:25 p.m.