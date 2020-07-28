Packers offer virtual way to celebrate training camp bike riding tradition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While fans won’t be able to participate in the Green Bay Packers’ training camp bike riding tradition this year, fans do have the chance to celebrate the time-honored event virtually.

The Packers and the American Family Insurance have come together to provide the “American Family DreamDrive DreamBike Design Contest.”

The contest will allow fans to share their team spirit and get ready for the upcoming season by submitting a photo of their custom “DreamBike” that celebrates their adoration for the Green and Gold.

A panel of judges, including a Packers player, will select one winning family who will receive a prize package which includes a virtual meet and greet with the player, Packers gear, a $250 Packers Pro Shop gift card, and a player-autographed football.

The contest will be held from July 28 through Aug. 14. Fans can enter and view official rules and submission details here.

