Packers offering standing room only tickets for five games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers says they have a limited amount of standing-room-only tickets available for several games at Lambeau Field this season.

Tickets will be available for games against the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers, and Chicago Bears.

The Packers say tickets are priced at $85 each allow fans to stand in the area behind Sections 432s to 442s on the fourth level of Lambeau’s South End.

Game attendees can also use the viewing platforms on either side of the sections. Fans with standing-room-only tickets are encouraged to use the South Gate entrance.

Tickets are available online by clicking here:

Once on the page, click on “individual games” to view available tickets. They will be listed as “Standing Room Only.”

A limit of eight tickets per household has been established and the tickets are not able to be resold on NFL Ticket Exchange.