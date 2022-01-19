Packers offering virtual commemorative tickets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Green Bay Packers prepare to host the playoffs at Lambeau Field, both the team and the NFL are offering free virtual commemorative tickets to eligible fans.

According to a release, the tickets will be designed specifically for each playoff matchup hosted at Lambeau and will be in the form of NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

As explained on the Ticketmaster blog, an NFT is “a unique, digital item with blockchain-managed ownership.”

But what is a blockchain? Ticketmaster says it is “a decentralized, distributed, and public digital ledger (like a database) that stores transactions, ownership records, and NFTs.”

Meaning, after you claim your virtual ticket, you can access, manage, transfer, or sell it as an NFT through your digital wallet in the NFL Marketplace (which is powered by Ticketmaster).

In the days following the game, the team says eligible fans will receive a link sent to the email associated with their account and must sign in using their Ticketmaster credentials to view their virtual ticket, which includes animated artwork customized for each game.

Are you eligible?

To be able to be in the running to get these tickets, Packers say a fan must be:

A Packers Season Ticket Holder who purchased playoff tickets through Pay As We Play.

Or a game attendee who purchased tickets on the secondary market within the NFL ticketing network (Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, StubHub) prior to Dec. 24, 2021.

If a fan can attend the game through the second method, team personnel says they will receive one virtual ticket regardless of the number of game tickets purchased.

The release states that only ticket purchasers, not ticket transfer recipients, are eligible to receive a virtual ticket.

Packers personnel says season ticket holders will receive their own exclusive version of the matchup specific NFTs, featuring the Packers Season Ticket Holder logo and a custom design and animation. Another version will be distributed to those who purchased tickets on the secondary market before Dec. 24, 2021.

Additionally, they say a limited amount of “Road to the Super Bowl” NFTs will also be released in the NFL Marketplace each round for every team still playing the postseason. These NFTs are available for purchase and are not a part of the Virtual Commemorative Ticket program.

For more information about the program, fans can click here and find the FAQs at the bottom of the page.