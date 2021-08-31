Packers official roster cuts

Green Bay is going with 2 QB's, 4 TE's, and 6 WR's on offense while trading Punter JK Scott.

Green Bay Packers’ Kurt Benkert warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

The Green Bay Packers have released the following players:

QB Kurt Benkert
RB Dexter Williams
RB Patrick Taylor
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
WR Juwann Winfree
WR Reggie Begelton
WR Damon Hazelton
TE Bronson Kaufusi
T/G Cole Van Lanen
G Ben Braden
G/T Jacob Capra
G/T Coy Cronk
DL Carlo Kemp
DL Willington Previlon
DL Abdullah Anderson
LB Ray Wilborn
LB Tipa Galeai
LB De’Jon Harris
LB Delontae Scott
CB Stephen Denmark
CB Kabion Ento
CB Rojesterman Farris
S Innis Gaines
S Christian Uphoff
P JK Scott
K JJ Molson

The team has placed T David Bakhtiari on reserve/physically unable to perform and TE Jace Sternberger on reserve/suspended.

