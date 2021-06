NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) - Local 5 first told you about the decision to shut down the Clearwater Plant on June 1, and today the shock is setting in for families, along with the City of Neenah and Town of Fox Crossing. They say the announcement was unexpected and without warning.

Nearly 300 employees are now looking for work during a pandemic, which has been challenging over the last year. In a statement to Local 5, Clearwater Representative Shannon Meyers said, "We are working with employees and the Union on a variety of options for their future." Those options include possible transfers to other plant locations, severance packages for others, and connections to employment outside of Clearwater, according to Meyers.