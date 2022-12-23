GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and Offensive Lineman Elgton Jenkins have reportedly agreed to a four-year extension that will make him the second highest-paid Guard in the NFL.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network and Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Jenkins’ four-year, $68 million contract extension is expected to be signed today.
The 2019 second-round draft pick was a Pro Bowler in 2020, and throughout his young career, he has played basically every position on the offensive line, including Left Tackle, Left Guard, and even Center.
Jenkins is in the final year of his rookie contract but due to the extension, he will not hit free agency in March and will remain with the Green and Gold.
So far in 2022, Jenkins has only missed two games but in the 12 that he has played, Jenkins has been in on 100% of the Packers’ offensive snaps.
The 26-year-old out of Mississippi State also celebrates his 27th birthday on December 26.