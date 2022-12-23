GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and Offensive Lineman Elgton Jenkins have reportedly agreed to a four-year extension that will make him the second highest-paid Guard in the NFL.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network and Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Jenkins’ four-year, $68 million contract extension is expected to be signed today.

The 2019 second-round draft pick was a Pro Bowler in 2020, and throughout his young career, he has played basically every position on the offensive line, including Left Tackle, Left Guard, and even Center.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) aims to get past Green Bay Packers guard Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. The New York Giants won 27-22. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, right, celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Elgton Jenkins (74) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins looks to block during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. Jenkins has spent his NFL career demonstrating he can thrive at just about every spot on the offensive line at one time or another. Now the Pro Bowl left guard looks forward to his biggest test yet as he fills in for injured All-Pro selection David Bakhtiari at left tackle and leads a Packers line that likely will include two rookie starters. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Jenkins is in the final year of his rookie contract but due to the extension, he will not hit free agency in March and will remain with the Green and Gold.

So far in 2022, Jenkins has only missed two games but in the 12 that he has played, Jenkins has been in on 100% of the Packers’ offensive snaps.

The 26-year-old out of Mississippi State also celebrates his 27th birthday on December 26.