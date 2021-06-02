Packers open OTA #2: Bakhtiari working back from ACL injury

SEATTLE, WA – NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wednesday’s Packers open OTA to the media is wrapped up and there’s a lot to discuss.

There’s still no sign of Aaron Rodgers at Packers’ practice but Jordan Love was in full swing taking first team reps. Even though there wasn’t #12 on the practice field today, his presence was felt. Love used the classic Rodgers hard count to get a defender to jump at the line during drills Wednesday afternoon.

Love looked fairly well in drills going 10-17, though he threw an interception.

A great sight to see for Packers fans was David Bakhtiari moving around. Bakhtiari tore his ACL on December 31 and is recovering from surgery. He was on the practice field Wednesday, not suited up, but doing work.

Matt LaFleur commented on Bakhtiari’s progress since the ACL injury and mentioned how hard he was working to get back to 100%. There’s still no word when Bakhtiari will return or be available.

Blake Bortles ran out on the practice field for the green and gold wearing number nine for Green Bay and was participating in drills. Bortles was at last weeks OTA but wasn’t suited up.

A story line last week was the absence of a majority of the wide receiving core and that held true on Wednesday. Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown, and Devin Funchess were still not on the practice field.

Good news coming out of Packers camp, after the OTA, was the announcement of signing 2021 first-round draft pick CB Eric Stokes.

That means there’s only one player remaining that’s unsigned from the Packers 2021 draft class.