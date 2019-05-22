Packers OTAs underway: Josh Jones not present, requests trade

Organized team activities present the next mile mark under Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

“This is a big evaluation stage for us to figure out exactly what we’re going to be from an identity perspective on the offensive side of the ball,” LaFleur said.

With that, these practices have been extremely important for the offense to continue to understand and implement his new system.

“Being directly involved on the offensive side, I’ve been pretty impressed and pretty pleased with how fast our guys have been able to digest this information and go out there and compete and know what to do,” LaFleur said.

There’s been a learning curve for the two-time MVP quarterback as well. Aaron Rodgers admitted it took him three years to learn the West Coast system he ended up operating under for over a dozen years, saying he’d have a better understanding of LaFleur’s system by the end of minicamp.

“Well I gotta be honest, I don’t know the whole offense just yet.” Rodgers said. “I’ve been studying it. The difference between understanding it on paper and actually getting reps in it, you know it’s going to be different. It’s going to look different I think, formationally and with motions and it’s an offense that I can infuse creativity in and put my stamp on.”

Some notable players did not practice today like Mike Daniels and Davante Adams, who was held out for precautionary reasons. Also missing in practice today: Josh Jones, who has requested a trade. Per ESPN, Jones is still training down in Florida and believed it would be best for both parties to part ways. LaFleur said he has not spoken with Jones yet and will leave all those conversations and decisions up to general manager Brian Gutekunst.

“Right now I’m just going to focus on the guys that are here,” LaFleur said. “We will cross that bridge when we get there.”

“He’s gotta take care of himself right now and if that’s the way he wants to go, then we wish him well and enjoy the time with him, but hopefully he comes back here and competes and we get to see him again,” Rodgers said.

Jones has been in and out of the Packers lineup. He only started 12 games in his 2 years in Green Bay.

