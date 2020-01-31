Packers part ways with receivers coach Whitted

There will be a new face leading the Packers wide receiving corps next season. On Thursday night head coach Matt LaFleur announced the team had parted ways with wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted.

“We want to thank Alvis for all that he contributed to our success this season,” said LaFleur. “He’s a great man and we wish nothing but the best for him, his wife Tracy and the rest of their family moving forward.”

Star wide receiver Davante Adams had another solid year in 2019. Despite missing four games due to turf toe, the veteran of the Packers receivers room finished with more than 80 receptions and nearly 1,000 yards under Whitted’s tutelage.

The rest of the Packers wide receivers didn’t necessarily have banner years in 2020, though. Allen Lazard went from a cut-day casualty to the Packers number two receiving option. Meanwhile Marquez Valdes-Scantling and other wide receivers didn’t build on their success from the year before.

Valdes-Scantling finished the season with 460 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns, and LaFleur praised his improvements in practice down the stretch. Lazard had over 500 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games during the 2019 campaign.

Now as the Packers move into year two of LaFleur’s offensive system they will have a new voice leading the wide receivers with the departure of Whitted.

It’s the second change on the coaching staff following the addition of Jerry Gray as the new secondary coach.