Packers pass at the trade deadline

(WFRV) – The NFL trade deadline has come and gone with the Packers deciding not to add any pieces for the home stretch of the season.

There have been plenty of calls for Green Bay to add to their wide receiving corps, or perhaps shore up the run defense.

According to the NFL Network, Green Bay was in talks with the Houston Texans about wide receiver Will Fuller. The two sides were reportedly unable to reach a deal due to disagreements about value, and what the Packers would be willing to give up to get him to Green Bay.

So far this season Fuller has racked up 490 yards receiving with five touchdowns. In the final year of his rookie deal it would have likely been a rental for this year with free agency looming.

Practice squad moves

The Packers made a couple moves with the practice squad on Tuesday. Tight end Dax Raymond was signed by Green Bay, and the team released tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart.