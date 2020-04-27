Packers pick Runyan looks to carry on family NFL legacy

Michigan offensive lineman Jon Runyan (75) blocks against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(WFRV) – It’s the phone call football players around the country long to receive. “Welcome to the NFL,” with the general manager or head coach from a team on the other end.

Jon Runyan Jr. accidentally declined that call when he was picked by the Packers in the sixth round of last week’s NFL Draft.

“At the same time I was pressing the button to text something, I declined a call from Green Bay, Wisconsin. I tried to call back, and my call didn’t go through. I had no idea what I just did, but then ten seconds later I got another call back from them,” said Jon Runyan Jr.

EVANSTON, IL – SEPTEMBER 29: Samdup Miller #91 of the Northwestern Wildcats rushes against Jon Runyan #75 of the Michigan Wolverines at Ryan Field on September 29, 2018 in Evanston, Illinois. Michigan defeated Northwestern 20-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

If the name Jon Runyan sounds familiar to football fans, it should. His father, Jon Runyan Sr., spent 13 years in the NFL with the Oilers, Titans, Eagles, and Chargers. The bulk of that with Philadelphia, while the younger Runyan was growing up.

“Going in the locker room I’d be around guys, hall of famers like Brian Dawkins, Brian Westbrook, Donovan McNabb, and Terrell Owens. You know, looking up to them, and my father, and one day wanting to be like them. That helped add a little bit of motivation,” said Runyan Jr.

Jon junior followed in his father’s footsteps in college by heading to Michigan. With the Wolverines he was able to make a name for himself at tackle, starting 26 games, and becoming a two time All-Big Ten honoree.

So succeeding in the shadow of former Pro Bowl and All-Pro tackle is nothing new.

“One thing my high school coach told me was that ‘you just got to be you.’ Set your own path and your own goals, and all that stuff that comes with it is just secondary. I chose this road moving on to college. He cast a big shadow over me, but I’m not trying to live in the shadow my whole life. I’m trying to step out,” said Runyan Jr.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 17: Jon Runyan #75 of the Michigan Wolverines leaves the field after a 31-20 win over the Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Runyan played tackle in college at Michigan. Now that he’s in the NFL, that will likely change to guard.

“My whole career, I’ve always been about getting on the field. I’m comfortable in any position they throw me at. I’m going to work as hard as I can to get into the playbook, and then get on the field and be a good teammate,” said Runyan Jr.