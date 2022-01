Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (52) defends against Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers announced several moves Tuesday afternoon.

The team announced they are placing offensive tackle Billy Turner on the reserve/COVID-19 list and have activated Kingsley Keke, Dennis Kelly, Amari Rodgers, and Darnell Savage off of the COVID-19 list.

The Packers have also released Jayson Stanley and Jon Dietzen from the practice squad.