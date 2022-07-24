GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – It’s not the news you wanted about your All-Pro left tackle. But it’s the reality the Green and Gold face when talking about David Bakhtiari. The Packers put him on the physically unable to perform list on Saturday.

Bakhtiari tore his ACL in late December of 2020. He did not play a single snap during the regular season with the exception of 27 snaps during the regular season finale in 2021 against the Detroit Lions. Before that game, he underwent a second surgery, arthroscopic surgery to clean up his reconstructed knee, but since Detroit, he’s been shut down towards regular practicing.

Head coach Matt LaFleur was asked when they expected Bakhtiari on the field when he was present at OTA’s but didn’t actually practice. LaFleur said the hope was that the left tackle would get on the field during training camp and that they were holding him off the field for that reason.