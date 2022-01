Green Bay Packers guard Lucas Patrick (62) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have placed offensive lineman Lucas Patrick on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Just a few days after releasing G Ben Braden, the Packers re-signed him back to the practice squad.

With Green Bay having the bye during the first round of the playoffs this week, Patrick may not even miss a game with new COVID-19 protocols in the NFL.