Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have placed Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Valdes-Scantling will join Kenny Clark, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list just five days ago.

Marquez had 98 yards and a touchdown during Sunday’s win for the Packers versus the Ravens.