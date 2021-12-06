Packers place QB Jordan Love on reserve/COVID-19 list

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love warms up before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers placed quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday afternoon.

Last month, Love confirmed he was vaccinated to the media before his first career NFL start on the road in Kansas City. After returning from the bye week to Lambeau Field on Monday, the Packers announced the move to place Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

This is the second time Love has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He was placed on the list during his rookie season in 2020-21.