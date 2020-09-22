Packers place Taylor on injured reserve

Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lane Taylor is carted off the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

(WFRV) – The Packers placed guard Lane Taylor on injured reserve on Tuesday more than a week after his knee injury against Minnesota, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Taylor missed all of last season due to a biceps injury was able to work his way back on to the field after losing his spot to rookie Elgton Jenkins.

Then in the third quarter of his first game back he went down with a knee injury.

This past Sunday against the Lions, Taylor was inactive for the game and now finally placed on injured reserve. Players are eligible to come back from injured reserve, but according to previous reports Taylor’s knee injury is season ending and will require surgery.

Packers release LB Roberts

The team also parted ways with linebacker Greg Roberts, who was on the practice squad after being cut at the end of training camp.

The second year linebacker out of Baylor missed a good amount of time at the start of camp after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. He was later added to the physically unable to perform list.

Players are placed on the COVID-19 reserve list if they have tested positive, or are contact traced to another positive case of coronavirus. The team does not release whether or not an individual player tests positive.