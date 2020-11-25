Packers place two on IR, reportedly claim DT from Bears

Packers

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (90) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

(WFRV) – The Packers placed defensive lineman Montravius Adams, and linebacker James Burgess on injured reserve Wednesday. Meanwhile, they are about to add to the defensive line by claiming Anthony Rush off waivers from the Bears, according to a report by ESPN.

Montravius Adams has been sidelined recently with a toe injury, and missed this past week’s game against Indianapolis. This season the former third round pick has a total of eleven tackles, with four of them coming against Tampa Bay in week six.

Green Bay also placed James Burgess on IR with a hamstring injury. The former Jets linebacker was signed off New York’s practice squad while inside linebacker Christian Kirksey was on injured reserve. Kirksey has since returned from IR, and has been active for the last two games.

Players must be on injured reserve for at least three weeks this year. Teams have an unlimited amount of players that can be activated from IR due to the pandemic.

Packers claiming Rush

Help is on the way for the Packers defensive line though. Green Bay has claimed Anthony Rush off waivers from the Bears, according to a report by ESPN.

Rush has not played since week five, and was released by the Bears on Tuesday.

Over his career Rush has a combined 14 tackles and a half sack in 13 games between his time with Chicago and Philadelphia.

