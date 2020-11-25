(WFRV) – The Packers placed defensive lineman Montravius Adams, and linebacker James Burgess on injured reserve Wednesday. Meanwhile, they are about to add to the defensive line by claiming Anthony Rush off waivers from the Bears, according to a report by ESPN.
Montravius Adams has been sidelined recently with a toe injury, and missed this past week’s game against Indianapolis. This season the former third round pick has a total of eleven tackles, with four of them coming against Tampa Bay in week six.
Green Bay also placed James Burgess on IR with a hamstring injury. The former Jets linebacker was signed off New York’s practice squad while inside linebacker Christian Kirksey was on injured reserve. Kirksey has since returned from IR, and has been active for the last two games.
Players must be on injured reserve for at least three weeks this year. Teams have an unlimited amount of players that can be activated from IR due to the pandemic.
Packers claiming Rush
Help is on the way for the Packers defensive line though. Green Bay has claimed Anthony Rush off waivers from the Bears, according to a report by ESPN.
Rush has not played since week five, and was released by the Bears on Tuesday.
Over his career Rush has a combined 14 tackles and a half sack in 13 games between his time with Chicago and Philadelphia.
- HealthWatch: How you can help stop the pandemic
- $500 tuition credit available to UW System nursing students working in the healthcare system
- Packers place two on IR, reportedly claim DT from Bears
- Crash blocks all lanes of eastbound US 10 near Menasha
- Winnebago County Jail spikes in COVID-19 cases, adding 27 new cases within a week