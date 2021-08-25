Packers place WR Devin Funchess on Injured Reserve amid roster moves

(WFRV) – The Packers made a pair of roster moves involving the receiving corps on Wednesday afternoon by placing Devin Funchess on injured reserve, and releasing Chris Blair.

Funchess opted out of last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and returned to the field during the offseason program. The veteran wide receiver had a strong showing in the preseason opener with 70 yards on six catches, but did not dress against the Jets and has been held out of practice recently.

Funchess signed a two year deal with the Packers during the 2020 offseason, and going on season ending injured reserve means he likely won’t play a meaningful snap for the Packers. The former Panthers and Colts wide receiver is set to become a free agent after this season.

Green Bay also released Chris Blair, and signed DL Abdullah Anderson and CB Stephen Denmark.