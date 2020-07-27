Packers plan approved by NFLPA, vets report on Tuesday

Green Bay Packers’ helmets are seen during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – The NFL Players Association approved the Packers Infectious Disease Emergency Response Plan (IDER) on Monday, clearing the way for veteran players to report on Tuesday.

In all there are now 20 teams that have had their IDER plans approved by the NFLPA on the eve of the league’s mandatory reporting date. Without that plan approved teams would have to operate at a greatly reduced capacity with as few as 20 players in the building.

Packers rookies started reporting on Sunday to be tested for coronavirus, and veteran players will begin reporting on Tuesday.

All 32 NFL teams have submitted IDER plans to be reviewed, and 12 of them are still going through that process.

