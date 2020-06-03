Packers promote former DB Goodson to college scout

(WFRV) – The Packers announced a pair of changes in the player personnel department on Wednesday, including former defensive back Demetri Goodson being promoted to a college scout.

This past season Goodson was a scouting intern for the Packers, and now will be covering the Midlands region.

Goodson was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round of the 2014 draft out of Baylor. He went on to play in 26 games with Green Bay, making three starts, over his four seasons in the green and gold. Goodson also spent some time on the Saints roster during the 2018 season.

In another move, Brandian Ross was moved from the Midlands region to the Southwest. A former Packers practice squad member (2011-12), Ross also started as a scouting intern and was promoted to a college scout in 2018.

Ross went on to play in 45 games in the NFL between 2012-15 with Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, and Miami Dolphins.