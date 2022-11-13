GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the most improbable of fashions, the longest Packers losing skid in 14 years is over.

The Packers erased a 14-point, fourth quarter deficit, got the opening stop in overtime, and walked off the Cowboys (6-3) on a 28-yard field goal to snap a five-game losing skid and defeat Dallas 31-28 at Lambeau Field.

Christian Watson had three receiving touchdowns, the first Packers rookie to have multiple receiving scores in a game since 1988.

The win improves to Green and Gold to 4-6 on the year, snapping a losing skid that lasted nearly two months.

Green Bay trailed 28-14 at the start of the fourth quarter, showing little signs of life after an Amari Rodgers muffed punt surged the momentum in Dallas’ favor, leading to two Cowboys touchdowns in the third quarter.

But the final period was a different story, with Aaron Rodgers (14-of-20, 224 yards, 3 touchdowns) hitting Watson for two scores in the fourth quarter.

The game was in stark contrast to what the last five weeks have looked like for the Green and Gold.

Despite a scoreless first quarter, the Packers showed up when they needed to with complementary football.

The Cowboys marched off a 17-play drive to get on the board in the second quarter, DeMarcus Lawrence subsequently sacked and stripped Rodgers, giving the Cowboys possession on the Green Bay 10-yard line.

But reserve safety Rudy Ford intercepted Dak Prescott in the end zone, giving the Packers life and avoiding a 14-0 hole.

On the Packers’ longest play of the season, Rodgers hit Watson on a 59-yard deep ball strike to tie the game at 7.

Later in the quarter, Ford intercepted his second pass of the game to set Green Bay up for its second touchdown, a 12-yard run by Aaron Jones.

Dallas sprinted down the field in the two-minute drill, capping the drive with a five-yard touchdown connection between Prescott and Dalton Schultz, tying the game at 14 heading into halftime.

The Packers got the ball to start the third quarter and drove into Dallas territory before punting it away. Green Bay’s defense got a quick stop, but on the ensuing punt, returner Amari Rodgers muffed his second punt of the game.

The Cowboys wasted no time taking a 21-14 lead on the following drive.

With the Packers offense stalling, Dallas took its shots, finding CeeDee Lamb on a long touchdown pass to extend the lead to 28-14 late in the third quarter.

That’s when the Pack turned it on with their backs against the wall.

On 4th and 7, Rodgers hit Watson for a 39-yard touchdown, cutting Dallas’ lead to 28-21. Another defensive stop gave Green Bay the ball back again, and the Packers rode a productive effort on the ground before hitting Watson for his third touchdown of the day with 2:35 left in the game.

Green Bay’s defense got one more stop, and despite some suspect clock management in the final sequence of regulation, the Packers were able to hold on for overtime, where Dallas won the toss to take the ball first.

Jarran Reed forced a Dak Prescott incompletion on fourth down inside Packers territory, giving the offense the ball back with 6:15 on the overtime clock.

Rodgers then hit Allen Lazard for a 36-yard catch and run into field goal range.

Three plays later, the Packers were walking off the field a winner for the first time since October 2.

Mason Crosby’s 28-yard, game-winning field goal was his second walk-off kick of the season, bookending the Packers losing streak with home overtime wins against the Patriots and Cowboys.

Green Bay avoided losing six straight for the first time since the late 1980s – and got a much-needed jolt of momentum for the season heading into a pivotal Thursday night tilt with the Tennessee Titans.

The Packers’ condensed schedule will have the team back in the building on Monday and Tuesday, with final game preps taking place Wednesday.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football is set for 7:15 p.m.