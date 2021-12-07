Packers QB Kurt Benkert elevated to active roster after Jordan Love is placed on COVID list

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert (7) looks to throw a pass against the New York Jets during an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have announced roster moves ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears.

They have elevated quarterback Kurt Benkert to the active roster as a replacement after quarterback Jordan Love was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. They have also signed quarterback Danny Etling to the practice squad.

Etling is a first-year player out of LSU and was originally selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round in the 2018 NFL Draft. He will wear number 9 for the Packers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

EXCEPTIONAL ATHLETE: Emily LaChapell

GAME OF THE WEEK: FREEDOM VS WRIGHTSTOWN

GBN 12/1/21 - LOOK AT PLAYOFF PICTURE

GBN 12/1/21 - CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE

GBN 12/1/21 - LETS GET SOCIAL

GBN 12/2/21 - WELCOME BACK DEFENSE