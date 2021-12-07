Packers QB Kurt Benkert elevated to active roster after Jordan Love is placed on COVID list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have announced roster moves ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears.
They have elevated quarterback Kurt Benkert to the active roster as a replacement after quarterback Jordan Love was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. They have also signed quarterback Danny Etling to the practice squad.
Etling is a first-year player out of LSU and was originally selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round in the 2018 NFL Draft. He will wear number 9 for the Packers.