GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Packers running back Aaron Jones hosted a youth football camp for the second consecutive year at Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay on Thursday.

Boys and girls, from the first graders to eighth graders, came to Jones’ youth football camp to learn from one of the best running backs in all of football.

“There’s been a lot more interaction with the kids. I’ll hop in some games – I did that last year. Competing with them and giving them everything I have. Giving them all of my knowledge. I’m an open book and I want to share that with them”, said Jones.

Being a father himself, impacting the kids lives in one way or another whether that’s on the football field or not – has always been important to Jones.

“It’s a blessing to be out here with these kids. They’re the ones that support me by buying my jersey and things like that. To be out here and see the energy that they have, it just puts a smile on my face and warms my heart”, Jones explained.

While Jones shed some of his knowledge during his youth camp on Thursday, in three weeks he’ll be on the practice field gearing up for his sixth season in the NFL. Jones is coming off of a season where he scored 10 total touchdowns and recorded 1,190 total yards, but going into the 2022-2023 season – Jones is coming into training camp with a clear mind.

“It was hard for me to play last year with the loss of my father. Mentally, I’m feeling in a better place. Physically, just working on my game in the offseason. That’s the time where I can really lock in and try to become even more well rounded”, said Jones.

For the first time since the end of the 2013-14 season, the Packers’ offense will be without Davante Adams and with many questions surrounding it – Jones doesn’t seem bothered.

“People are definitely going to sleep on our offense with us losing Davante. We definitely have a lot of weapons and guys that can get it done. So, we’re going to let them sleep and when the scoreboard says what it says – it’ll show what our offense did and our defense”, Jones explained.

Jones was asked if he had a message for Packers’ fans with the season near by and he answered the question instantly.

“We’re going to bring the title back home”, said Jones. “To come out, we’re going to bring a lot of energy and a lot of fun. We’re going to get after it on both sides of the ball. We’re going to set the tempo, set the pace, and we’re going to come out of ballgames with a lot of wins.”