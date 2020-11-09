Packers RB Jamaal Williams, LB Kamal Martin back at practice week after “close contact” to COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Packers had a pair of familiar faces on the field Monday as they got back to work, running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin.

Both Williams and Martin were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list due to their proximity to someone who tested positive for the virus. Reportedly that was running back AJ Dillon, who was placed on COVID-19 reserve last Monday.

All three were held out of last week’s game against the 49ers, and appear to be on track to play this week against the Jaguars.

Also missing from Monday’s practice due to COVID-19 reserve list designations were linebacker Krys Barnes, and quarterback Jordan Love. Barnes reportedly received a positive test result after Thursday night’s game, and was placed on the virus reserve list with Love on Friday.

Good news, bad news in the secondary

In other injury news, cornerback Kevin King was on the field on Monday as he works his way back from a quad injury. King was listed as limited all of last week, but the practices were mostly walk-throughs leading up to the 49ers game.

King has missed the last three games due to that quad injury.

Absent from practice was cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was placed in the concussion protocol last Thursday’s game in San Francisco.