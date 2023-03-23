GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have re-signed linebacker Justin Hollins.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction on Thursday night. Hollins, a 6’5″, 248-pound fifth-year player out of the University of Oregon, played in six games for the Packers last season after being claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on November 24.

In those six games, he posted nine tackles (four solo), 2.5 sacks, four QB hits, and three tackles for a loss.

Originally selected 156th overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft, Hollins has played in 55 regular-season games with seven starts and has registered 101 tackles (60 solo), 9.5 sacks, nine tackles for a loss, 15 QB hits, three passes defended, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Hollins has also appeared in six postseason games, recording eight tackles (five solo) and two QB hits.