GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have re-signed safety Dallin Leavitt after a standout season on special teams. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction on Tuesday afternoon.

Leavitt joined the Packers just before the 2022 training camp and played in all 17 games for the Green and Gold. He tied for first on the team with a career-high 13 special teams tackles.

Initially signed by the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Utah State, Leavitt spent most of his rookie season on the Raiders’ practice squad before ultimately being promoted to the active roster for the final two games.

From 2018-21, Leavitt played in 42 games with one start for Oakland/Las Vegas, registering 32 tackles (16 solo), four passes defended, and a fumble recovery on defense while totaling 24 tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams.

He also appeared in a postseason contest for the Raiders (2021), recording two tackles (one solo) on defense.