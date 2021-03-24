Packers re-signing TE Marcedes Lewis

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 06: Marcedes Lewis #89 of the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY (WFRV) – One of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets is back with the Green & Gold.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis, who turns 37 in May, has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal worth $8 million to return to Green Bay.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal includes $4 million in guaranteed money.

Lewis – who teammates affectionately call “Big Dog” – will enter his third season in Green & Gold and 16th in his career.

One of the veterans in the tight end room, Lewis started 30 games for the Packers over the past two seasons, seeing significant time in all four playoff games.

He caught three touchdowns – his most in a Packer uniform – in 2020.

A former first round draft pick, Lewis has been a consistent performer throughout his career, making his lone Pro Bowl with Jacksonville in 2010.

Lewis confirmed the news in a tweet, saying he’s ready to “run it” back with the Pack.

