Packers ready for battle with the Buccaneers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers will head to Florida this weekend to take on the Buccaneers – it will be Green Bay’s first road trip to Tampa Bay since 2014.

The last time these two squared off was in 2018, which ended in a 31-17 overtime victory at Lambeau Field.

This will mark the third time that Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have faced off as starting quarterbacks with each winning once. Brady is the oldest player in the NFL at 43, but Matt LaFleur doesn’t see his skills diminishing just yet.

FOXBOROUGH, MA – NOVEMBER 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after the Patriots defeated the Packers 31-17 at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WI – NOVEMBER 30: Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots shake hands following the NFL game at Lambeau Field on November 30, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Patriots 26-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“I think a lot of it is just how he prepares and takes care of himself off the field. I mean he is he is one of the greatest of all time for a reason,” said LaFleur. “He does everything the right way and obviously his career speaks for itself in terms of just his ability to produce no matter really who’s out on the field with him. So it’s been pretty impressive to watch, he is still playing at a high-level.”

The Packers have won each of the last three matchups in the rivalry and Green Bay is currently on a nine-game regular-season winning streak, which is the longest current streak in the NFL. But to make it 10 in a row, they will have to score against a Tampa Bay defense that is considered by most to be one of the best in the league.

“There’s a lot of challenges. They’re an aggressive defense in terms of just the style of the play calls and the players play extremely fast, they’ve got speed on all three levels. They are big upfront, they’re inside backers are as good as it gets, and I know their secondary is young, but man are they long and they will challenge you and they do a really good job, they don’t give up big plays,” said LaFleur. “It’s rare that you see a defense that does such a nice job not giving up the big plays and be able to be able to be as aggressive and stuff the run as they do so, I just think it’s a going to be a great challenge, and a great test to see where we are as an offense and, you know we’re going to have to have a great week of preparation in order to go down there and get the result that we’d like.”

Aaron Rodgers has publicly stated that he’s in a “better place” this season for a variety of reasons and his relationship with LaFleur continues to grow.

“I just think there was so much good dialogue in the off-season, and really for all of us to get on the same page in terms of what exactly we are going try and get done, how we want to go about it and I just think anytime there’s more familiarity, not only us, as coaches to players or vice versa, just with the playbook and everything we’re trying to do,” said LaFleur. “Certainly I think that relieves a lot of stress and you can enjoy going out there and playing each and every day. And he’s done a hell of a job, not only that I think he’s being a great mentor, a great leader, and a great role model for his teammates. I think he’s done an outstanding job.”

Davante Adams has missed the Packers last two games with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 2, and while he stated via Twitter that he could have played against Atlanta, odds are he should be good to go on Sunday in Tampa Bay.

“That’s always the goal, so we will see again. We’ll take him through practice today. It was good to see him out there the other day, and we’ll just see how his body responds,” said LaFleur. “I know ‘Tae’ has done everything in his power, just like he did two weeks ago before we played Atlanta, he’s always doing everything he can to be on the field to play with his teammates. Because he knows he’s an important part of what we’re trying to get done here. He’s a great player and I love the way he approaches everything.”

