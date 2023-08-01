GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday morning that they will be recognizing the American Red Cross for this year’s Packers Give Back Game.

In a release from the Green Bay Packers, team officials say recognizing the American Red Cross before the preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks is a way to honor the nonprofit for its commitment to the Wisconsin community throughout the state.

The American Red Cross helps Wisconsin communities every day through disaster relief, blood drives, training of lifesaving skills, training in preparedness and lifesaving skills, and support for

veterans, military members, and their families.

The Packers say hundreds of American Red Cross volunteers and their guests will be getting a free bus ride to the game, a food and beverage gift card, and tickets with seats in the north endzone.

“We’re pleased to have American Red Cross volunteers join us for the Packers Give Back Game. The Packers have partnered with the Red Cross for over 15 years on different initiatives and are excited to honor the Red Cross and their volunteers’ life-saving efforts.” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy

Team officials say that prior to kickoff, a number of the group’s volunteers will take the field to be recognized. At half-time, instructors from the Red Cross will speak on the importance of HandsOnly CPR so that fans can be better prepared in emergency situations as they wait for professionals to arrive.

The Packers versus Seahawks game on Saturday, August 26 will be the third annual Packers Give Back Game.

For more information about the life-saving efforts of the American Red Cross across the state, click here.