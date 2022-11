GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers released two players on Tuesday, including former 2021 third-rounder Amari Rodgers.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions on Tuesday. Rodgers was a WR who was drafted 85th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 26 regular season games.

Running Back Kylin Hill was the other player released. He was drafted 256th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in ten games in two seasons.

No additional information was provided.