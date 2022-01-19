Packers release DL Kingsley Keke

GREEN BAY, WI – AUGUST 03: Helmets sit on the field during the Green Bay Packers practice at summer training camp on August 3, 2009 at the Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have waived defensive lineman Kingsley Keke. The team announced the roster move early Wednesday afternoon. ESPN’S Field Yates was first to report this.

Keke did not play in the last three games of the regular seasons, one of them he was on the reserve/COVID list. However, before that, he was scratched for “personal reasons”, according to head coach Matt LaFleur.

Keke was a third-year player out of Texas A&M, played in 41 games with 17 starts during the regular season as well as two postseason contests since being drafted by the Packers in 2019. He had 2 and a half sacks during the 2021 season.