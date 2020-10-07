Packers release LB Bolton and WR Begelton

(WFRV) – Green Bay released three players as they head into their bye week on Tuesday.
Wide receiver Reggie Begelton was released a day after being promoted off the practice squad ahead of Monday night’s game against Atlanta. The former Calgary Stampeder was signed during the offseason from the CFL, but cut at the end of training camp.
Begelton was then signed to the Packers practice squad.
In another move Green Bay released linebacker Curtis Bolton off the physically unable to perform list. Bolton made a name for himself with the Packers during training camp last season, but suffered a torn ACL in a preseason game against the Raiders.
Bolton was later released with an injury designation, and was reverted to the team’s injured reserve list.
Bolton was unable to come off the PUP list during camp this year, and eventually released by the team on Tuesday.
Green Bay also released wide receiver Caleb Scott off the practice squad.
