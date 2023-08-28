GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will have a different starting punter this year, as the team announced the release of last year’s starter.

The Green Bay Packers announced that Pat O’Donnell has been released. O’Donnell only played one season with the Packers.

In 2022, O’Donnell had 24 punts downed inside the 20.

Currently, the only punter on the roster is Daniel Whelan. He is a rookie out of UC Davis.

It was not mentioned in the release if the Packers plan to bring in another punter or if Whelan will be the starter.

Teams across the NFL will be announcing cuts this week as teams need to get under the roster limit.

No additional information was provided.