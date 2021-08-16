Packers release Seymour graduate and former Wisconsin Badger Jon Dietzen

Wisconsin offensive line Jon Dietzen, left, warms up with Tanor Bortolini before an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On the day before the Packers have to make five player cuts on the roster, the team officially released the Seymour graduate and former Wisconsin Badger Jon Dietzen.

Dietzen retired from football after the 2018 season, but returned to the field for the 2020 pandemic shortened season. He signed with the Packers as an undrafted free-agent in May.

Dietzen was one of four players on the offensive line that suited up but didn’t play a snap on offense during Green Bay’s first preseason game Saturday versus the Texans.

The team also announced punter Ryan Winslow.