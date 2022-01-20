GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Packers release standing-room-only tickets for playoff game

Packers
Posted: / Updated:
packers tickets.JPG

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Still looking for a ticket to watch the Green Bay Packers Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers? Well, the team released new tickets starting at $87.

The team announced that tickets priced at $87 each (plus applicable fees) will be available. The tickets will allow fans to stand in the area behind Sections 432s to 442s.

This section is on the fourth level of Lambeau Field’s South End.

Officials say that tickets are currently available online. A limit of four per household was announced.

It was also announced that a limited amount of tickets have been returned from the 49er’s ticket allotment. Those tickets are also now available to buy online.

More information can be found on the team’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

