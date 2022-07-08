GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some of your favorite Packers alumni will pack their bags for a road trip across Wisconsin to pay surprise visits to fans along the way.

The Packers Road Trip is returning for its second year from July 13-17 to connect with Packer fans in the dairy state and to help kick off the football season.

Alumni and team officials will travel in a Packers-themed bus to present donations, give away items, and spend time with fans at even more stops than last year. Stops will include numerous surprise visits to schools, hospitals, businesses, community centers, and more.

This year’s alumni that will be joining Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy include, Tramon Williams, James Starks, Mike Neal, Jason Spitz, Scott Wells, and Tony Moll.

Locations include:

Hudson

La Crosse

New London

Onalaska

Prescott

Stevens Point

Thorp

Waupaca

Wausau

Wisconsin Rapids

The Packers Road Trip will leave Lambeau Field at 8 a.m. on July 13 and will return on July 17.

For more information on the Packers Road Trip, click here.