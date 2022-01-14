Packers Rodgers, Adams chosen for AP All-Pro team

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:
57521664DH031_packers_camp_1524181337361

GREEN BAY, WI – MAY 5: A Green Bay Packers’ helmet lies in the end zone at the first mini camp of the season at the Don Hutson Center on May 5, 2006 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Darren Hauck/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – The 2021 NFL AP All-Pro Team has been announced and the Green Bay Packers have four players getting the honors.

Wide receiver Devante Adams was one of five unanimous choices. As for the quarterback position, Aaron Rodgers was chosen alongside Tom Brady.

On the defensive end – lineman Kenny Clark and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell were named as part of the All-Pro Team.

Of those five unanimous player choices was Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, former Wisconsin Badger and running back for the Colts, Jonathan Taylor, another Badger alumnus, and Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt and Rams defensive lineman, Aaron Donald.

The players are selected by a national panel of 50 media members.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

