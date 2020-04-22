Packers’ Rodgers joins All-In Challenge, shows off quarantine beard

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 12: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after their 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a video on social media Wednesday announcing he joined the “All-In Challenge.”

Rodgers is allowing fans to bid on a once in a lifetime opportunity attend a game with field passes, a tour of Lameau Field with Rodgers himself, and “a few other surprises” in his Instagram post.

The starting bid for the Lambeau Field experience with Aaron Rodgers started at $10,000 dollars, and quickly rose after the Packers quarterback made the announcement.

Rodgers also challenged Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul, PGA golfer Max Homa, and his Packers teammate Davante Adams.

The All-In Challenge raises money to provide food for those in need, including kids, the elderly, and frontline workers. You can check out the bid for Rodgers’ experience by clicking here.