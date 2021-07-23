Packers rookie WR Amari Rodgers signs contract

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – Packers third round pick Amari Rodgers signed his rookie deal on Friday as rookies reported for training camp.

Rodgers posted a picture of himself signing the contract from Lambeau Field on Instagram.

The wide receiver out of Clemson was the last of this year’s Packers draft class to sign. The team announced seven signings back in rookie minicamp, and first round pick Eric Stokes Jr. was signed in early June.

Rookies reported for training camp on Friday with the rest of the team set to report on Tuesday. The first practice is set for Wednesday morning at 10:10 a.m. at Ray Nitschke Field.

