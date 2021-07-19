Packers rookie Stokes to throw out first pitch at Brewers game

(WFRV) – Packers first round pick Eric Stokes Jr. will get to take the field before training camp gets underway next week. In this case it will be a baseball field, though.

Stokes announced on his Twitter account Monday afternoon that he will be throwing out the first pitch at the Brewers game on July 25th. Milwaukee hosts the Chicago White Sox in a rare Sunday night game at American Family Field.

July 25th, I’m throwing the 1st pitch @Brewers game. Be there ! pic.twitter.com/zF4pswgRgV — Eric Stokes Jr (@_jamane_) July 19, 2021

Of course fellow rookie and Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers was quick to heckle his new teammate on social media after Stokes made the announcement.

Oh yeah, definitely killing that out the park😂😂 https://t.co/2lm7aSZZGC — Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) July 19, 2021

Rookies report to training camp on Friday with the veterans following suit on Tuesday July 27th. The first full practice will be on July 28th at Nitschke Field in Green Bay.