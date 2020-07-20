Packers rookies not reporting to training camp on Tuesday

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers’ helmets are seen during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – Packers rookies will not be reporting on Tuesday, as previously planned, according to sources.

Tuesday July 21st has long been planned as the day for rookies to report to training camp. Mark Murphy has written that date in letters to fans, and a memo from the league just last week all but confirmed that as the date.

That has now changed with the newest members of the green and gold waiting to report to their first training camp.

There has been no official update from the team on the rest of training camp. Previously veterans have been scheduled to report on July 28th, and there has been no indication that has changed.

